A leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 has surfaced online that shows the design of the upcoming Galaxy smartphone which is scheduled to be launched at the company's Unpacked event scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Also, some live images of the Galaxy S21 smartphones have been leaked online that allegedly show the overall design in greater detail compared to what we have already seen in previous rumors. The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been posted by a tipster on Twitter.

New Galaxy S21 Plus series leaked video

YouTube channel We The Techies has posted a hands-on video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Ultra variant. While the S21 Plus has been showcased in 'Phantom Violet' the Ultra variant can be seen in an all-black color option.

A Twitter account also posted an image of the leaked smartphone which seem to be the same smartphones that have been used in the video. These smartphones seem to be the demo units as they come with the badging “Property of Samsung” at the back.

The leaks have confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the thickest of the upcoming S21 series. The leaked video also claims that the new S21 Ultra is slightly thicker than its previous iteration – the S20 Ultra – and even the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Is that plastic?

The rumoured leaks seem to have shown the trio sporting a plastic back rather glass that has been speculated for a long time. The Twitter tipster who leaked the video claimed that despite featuring glass, the back of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra feel plasticky due to their matte coating.

The leak also claims that the S21 Plus and the Ultra will come with 4,800mAh and 5,000mah battery packs respectively. There is another short video on the Twitter account of We the Techies that suggests that the Galaxy S21 series will not come with expandable memory. This is a big downgrade considering the previous iteration offer memory expansion via microSD.

I can confirm, there is NO expandable storage on the #S21Ultra pic.twitter.com/q19jW7B2G2 — Mr.Techie – We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021

More leaks

Serial leakster Evan Blass has more to show about the device as he posted a 360-degree animation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The images posted by him also showcase the camera setup on the S21 Plus and the Ultra and also mention a pre-order offer where you could get the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker free with the phone.

One of the leaks also suggests that the phone will not come with a charging adapter, something that Apple has been following with its new iPhones.

In another tweet, Blass shared descriptive images of the three smartphones that give more than enough details about the phone. Another image shows the S21 Ultra has a slot for the S-Pen which we have previously seen in the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Unpacked

Samsung is just a few hours away from the Galaxy S21 series’ launch where South Korean major makes its upcoming Galaxy S21 series official.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked ‘Everyday Epic’ event will be an online one and is scheduled for 8:00 pm IST today. It can be live-streamed via both Samsung Global and Samsung India YouTube channel.

Catch all the live updates from the event on our website and a look at all the announcements that Samsung made at the event.