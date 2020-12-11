Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been subjected to several rumours in the past few months. By now we already know that the South Korean manufacturer is expected to launch three phones under the series including the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21+. Some rumours and leaks have also revealed the complete specifications sheet. A new leak now reveals details that most Indians have been waiting for, launch and pricing information of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Also Read - Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV

As per a new report coming from TechQuila, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will launch in India just a few weeks after the global announcement. The global launch date is tipped to be January 14. This suggests that the Galaxy S21 series will go official in India in the last week of January. Take this information with a pinch of salt as Samsung is yet to confirm details related to Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India, pre-booking details

The report also reveals pre-booking details of the upcoming Samsung flagship series. It suggests that Samsung's Opera House is taking "exclusive blind pre-orders" for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Meanwhile, the offline store located in Bengaluru has also reportedly started pre-booking the phones at an upfront amount of Rs 2,000. The report states that select customers pre-booking the Galaxy S21 will receive their orders on the launch day.

The same report also suggests that the Galaxy S21 series price in India will be much higher when compared to the Galaxy S20 models launched earlier this year. It is suggested that the regular model will be priced between Rs 60,000 – Rs 70,000, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be priced between Rs 90,000 – Rs 1,00,000. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched in India at Rs 66,999 while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra started at Rs 73,999 and Rs 92,999, respectively.