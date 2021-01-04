Samsung has been in the news for its new flagship phone in the Galaxy S lineup. The South Korean major has been rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 series as a successor to the Galaxy S20 series and the latest information confirms the date of arrival of one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer up to 35% better battery life than Galaxy S20: Report

Galaxy S21 launching this month

Samsung has announced its first Galaxy Unpacked event, which will witness the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. As revealed via the official teaser, the Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14 via an online event at 10 am EST and 8:30 pm IST. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site ahead of launch

While the teaser doesn’t give out a lot of information on the new Galaxy S21 phones, a glimpse of the vertical rear camera module (also seen in many leaked renders) suggests that the main focus of the new Samsung phones will be the cameras.

Galaxy S21 launch: What to expect?

Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series: the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As per leaked renders (courtesy, Evan Blass), all three smartphones are expected to come with a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which Samsung calls Infinity-O. While the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus are likely to get flat displays, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could get a curved one.

As for the cameras, all phones are expected to get rectangular camera modules with slightly protruding camera sensors. The Galaxy S21 Ultra could feature 108-megapixel quad rear cameras while the other two models might get 64-megapixel triple rear cameras.

As for the specifications, the smartphones could be powered by the latest Exynos 2100 processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, depending upon the market they are launching in. The Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 4,885mAh battery, respectively. The devices are most likely to run Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

One interesting thing about this year’s Galaxy S phones is that the eldest sibling — the Galaxy S21 Ultra — is expected to acquire support for S Pen, something which is exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. This has arose the rumors that the Galaxy Note lineup could be removed entirely. However, these are just rumors.

As for the pricing the Galaxy S21 is expected to start at Euros 849 (around Rs. 75,750), the Galaxy S21 Plus could start at Euros 1,049 (around Rs. 93,600), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could start at Euros 1,399 (around Rs. 1,24,00).

Since we lack concrete details at the moment, we will have to wait until the official launch to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more details.