Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date has been confirmed. The smartphone is tipped to launch as early as January first week.

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-Evan-Blass

(Image: Evan Blass)

Did Samsung Galaxy S21 series finally get a launch date? According to a latest report coming from Mymartprice, the Galaxy S21 series could launch as early as January 6. Previously, rumours had it that Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch in the second week of January, on January 14. Samsung is yet to send out the invite for the launch event, till then, take this information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed but do not expect Galaxy S21 so soon

Rumours around the Galaxy S21 series have been circulating on the internet for the past several months now. A new leak now reveals some crucial details about the smartphone series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 now available at a discounted price: See new price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will miss on this feature

According to a report coming from tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung will follow Apple’s footsteps and remove the bundled charger from the retail box. Agarwal took to Twitter to announce this piece of news. He, however, deleted the tweet later. We don’t know what could be the reason behind removing the tweet, but if the information is true Samsung fans are not going to be very happy. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launching in India soon, hints Samsung India's support page

This isn’t the first time that we are hearing about Samsung’s plan to remove the charge from the box for the Galaxy S21. Previously, a certification listing in Brazil also confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come without a charger and headphones in the box.

Interestingly, Samsung mocked Apple for launching the iPhone 12 without a charger in the box. Some reports now suggest that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has deleted that post from their Facebook account. Looks like Samsung is doing exactly what Xiaomi did. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also trolled Apple for remove the charger from iPhone 12’s retail box but later launched the Mi 11 without a charger in the box. Xiaomi provides an option for consumers to get the charger for free.

Some reports also suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series including the Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra and S21+ will not include a headset inside the box.

What about the India launch?

Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series in India a week or two after the global launch. This means we can expect the S21 series to hit the Indian market by the end of January 2021 or early February. The S21 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor but for India the company should use it’s in-house Exynos processor. Meanwhile, pre-registrations for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have already begun in the United States.

  Published Date: December 31, 2020 10:09 AM IST

