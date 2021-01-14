Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been launched in India with price starting at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Galaxy S21+ starts at Rs 81,999 while the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched at a price starting at Rs 1,05,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything announced at Unpacked 2021

Samsung has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book Galaxy S21 series starting January 15 across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29. You can pre-book the phones from here. Also Read - Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 cashback offers

Samsung has announced, “all pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones launched: Price, specifications, features

Consumers will also be able to avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up-to Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 69,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB RAM +256GB storage priced at Rs 73,999

Colour options: Phantom Violet and White, Grey.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage priced at Rs 81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 85,999

Colour options: Phantom Violet, Sliver and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,05,999

Colour options: Phantom Black and Sliver.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 1,16,999

Colour options: Phantom Black.