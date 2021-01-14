comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts at 69,999: Check sale offers here
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched, price in India starts at Rs 69,999
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched, price in India starts at Rs 69,999

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India, cashback offers, sale date, pre-orders: The Galaxy S21 series price starts at Rs 69,999

samsung-galaxy-s21-

Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been launched in India with price starting at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Galaxy S21+ starts at Rs 81,999 while the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched at a price starting at Rs 1,05,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything announced at Unpacked 2021

Samsung has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book Galaxy S21 series starting January 15 across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29. You can pre-book the phones from here. Also Read - Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 cashback offers

Samsung has announced, “all pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones launched: Price, specifications, features

Consumers will also be able to avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up-to Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

samsung galaxy s21 plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 69,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB RAM +256GB storage priced at Rs 73,999

Colour options: Phantom Violet and White, Grey.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage priced at Rs 81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 85,999

Colour options: Phantom Violet, Sliver and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 1,05,999

Colour options: Phantom Black and Sliver.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 1,16,999

Colour options: Phantom Black.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021

News

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99
Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021

News

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99
Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

हिंदी समाचार

Apple और Xiaomi के बाद Samsung ने Galaxy S21 Series से निकाले चार्जर और ईयरफोन्स

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ 5G हुए लॉन्च, कीमत 69,999 रुपये के शुरू, मिलेंगे ये खास ऑफर्स

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro एक्टिव न्वॉइज कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 28 घंटे की बैटरी बैक-अप

Google Play Store से हटाए कुछ पर्सनल लोन ऐप्स, जानें क्या है मामला

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 108MP कैमरा और 16GB RAM

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch LIVE Updates
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, price starts at $1,199.99
Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021

News

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 Plus at Unpacked 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 launches, price starts $799.99
Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn't come with charger, headphones in the box

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers