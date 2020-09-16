comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series could pack two telephoto lenses | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses

News

Samsung had already replaced the sensor on the Galaxy Note 20 series which was launched few weeks back.

  • Published: September 16, 2020 2:44 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-review-11

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 series last month. And the company is already making the news with its next flagship device. We will be seeing the Galaxy S21 series sometime early next year. Multiple leaks have already given us a decent look at what to expect. And now, a new report suggests the next Galaxy S flagship will feature a tweaked camera setup. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

According to a post from a trusted leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s first 2021 flagship will make use of a 108-megapixel primary camera, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it will not be the same sensor that we already know, but a completely new one. So, instead of going with the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, the brand is likely to pack another telephoto lens. This will be packed into the quad camera module, expanding the use case of the phone’s camera for the users. Also Read - Samsung Unpacked event coming again on September, could unveil Galaxy S20 FE

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review

Samsung opted to offer the ToF sensor with the Galaxy S20 earlier this year. But it was dropped from the Galaxy Note 20. The reason being, the South Korean brand hasn’t found many takers for the sensor. In fact, they are not if the sensor is as effective as the one offered by Apple. In that sense, replacing the sensor makes a lot of sense for the brand. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 spotted on Samsung India website, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature upgraded cameras and faster charging

Samsung changed the nomenclature of its flagships this year. Thus, we are not sure if the successor to the Galaxy S20 will be called the Galaxy S30 or the Galaxy S21. Other information that has emerged about the upcoming flagship is much faster-charging technology. According to the leaker Chun (@ Boby25846908), through his Twitter account, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have support for 60W ultra-fast charging. Although it is far from being the fastest on the market, it will be an improvement compared to what the company currently offers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 16, 2020 2:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

70500

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Triple - 12MP+12MP+64MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77999

Android 10
Samsung Exynos 990
12MP + 64MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
News
Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon

Deals

OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Review

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

Most Popular

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched

Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens

News

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA
Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips

News

Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने टीज किया नया फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, लगा हो सकता है Snapdragon 875 प्रोसेसर

OnePlus 8T का रेंडर आया सामने, Samsung के स्मार्टफोन की तरह ही होगा कैमरा डिजाइन

ASUS ROG phone 3 का स्पेशल एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

Realme Narzo 20 और Narzo 20A के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Redmi K40 Pro स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 875 प्रोसेसर के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, हुआ टीज!

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
News
Samsung to ditch ToF sensor for Galaxy S21 in favour of telephoto lens
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 launching soon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA
LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched

News

LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched
Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

News

Infinix Note 7 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G70

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers