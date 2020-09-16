Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 series last month. And the company is already making the news with its next flagship device. We will be seeing the Galaxy S21 series sometime early next year. Multiple leaks have already given us a decent look at what to expect. And now, a new report suggests the next Galaxy S flagship will feature a tweaked camera setup. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

According to a post from a trusted leaker Ice Universe, Samsung's first 2021 flagship will make use of a 108-megapixel primary camera, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it will not be the same sensor that we already know, but a completely new one. So, instead of going with the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, the brand is likely to pack another telephoto lens. This will be packed into the quad camera module, expanding the use case of the phone's camera for the users.

Samsung opted to offer the ToF sensor with the Galaxy S20 earlier this year. But it was dropped from the Galaxy Note 20. The reason being, the South Korean brand hasn't found many takers for the sensor. In fact, they are not if the sensor is as effective as the one offered by Apple. In that sense, replacing the sensor makes a lot of sense for the brand.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature upgraded cameras and faster charging

Samsung changed the nomenclature of its flagships this year. Thus, we are not sure if the successor to the Galaxy S20 will be called the Galaxy S30 or the Galaxy S21. Other information that has emerged about the upcoming flagship is much faster-charging technology. According to the leaker Chun (@ Boby25846908), through his Twitter account, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have support for 60W ultra-fast charging. Although it is far from being the fastest on the market, it will be an improvement compared to what the company currently offers.

