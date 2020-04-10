comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 may sport an under-screen camera | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with an under-screen selfie camera

This planning comes around the same time as the company works on its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note flagship. Let’s take a closer look at the report about Samsung Galaxy S21.

  Published: April 10, 2020 7:20 PM IST
Smartphone giant Samsung seems to have started initial development for the next Samsung Galaxy S flagship smartphone. According to the latest information available online, the company is likely working to finalize the specifications of the flagship smartphone. This planning comes around the same time as the company works on its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note flagship. Similar to any other Samsung-branded flagship smartphone, the company also has not revealed any specifications. However, this has not stopped leaks and rumors from surfacing online. As per the report, the internet is also calling this new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21. Let’s take a closer look at the report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update in Europe

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored details

According to a tweet from noted leaker Ice Universe, we likely know something about the upcoming flagship smartphone. As per the tweet, the company is likely planning to use the under-screen camera technology with the upcoming smartphone. Samsung is currently “considering” the use of technology. As part of the consideration, the company is evaluating the “feasibility of the technology”. The launch of an under-display camera sensor will only happen if things progress as planned. For some context, Samsung usually launches breakthrough camera technology with its Galaxy S lineup. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note series merely copies the camera sensor. Also Read - Samsung’s ‘bean-shaped’ Galaxy Buds could bring ANC in under Rs 11,000

A report from GSMArena also highlighted the challenges that come with the under-screen camera technology. First up is the lack of lighting reaching the sensor for images. Introducing this technology is likely to hit the image quality from the selfie sensor. Another area of concern is the pixel density of the screen on the top of the camera sensor.

It is worth noting that Samsung is not the only company that is working on this technology. Other players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei are working on perfecting this behind the scenes. In fact, Oppo has also showcased a working prototype of such a design.

