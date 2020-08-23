Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra series of flagship phones. Now, the company is focusing on the next generation of its flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S21. A few days ago, new details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra were leaked and now, a key feature of the standard Galaxy S21+ phone has emerged. Also Read - Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

The latest leak of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series reveals the battery capacity of the Plus model. The battery model number has been found to be "EB – BG996ABY". This indicates that the phone could carry the model number "SM – G996". The upcoming flagship Samsung phone will reportedly have a 4,600mAh battery. It is expected to offer support for 60W fast charging.

Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a 4,500mAh battery. Since the Galaxy S21+ would arrive with a higher battery capacity compared to its predecessor, the other devices in the Galaxy S21 series are expected to follow suit. The mentioned 4,660mAh is the nominal capacity. We don't know the typical capacity yet, but it's probably around 4,800mAh. The existing Galaxy S20+ phone is rated at 4,370mAh, and 4,500mAh is typical. Therefore, the Galaxy S21+ (or Galaxy S30+) would have around 300mAh more when it launches in early 2021.

Other leaked details of the series

Some reports have indicated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones will be powered by the company’s new Exynos 1000 chipset. This hardware platform will be manufactured in the new 5nm process. It is also said to be as good as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset, or even better.

Also, other leaks have revealed that the ToF sensor will be scrapped, just like the Galaxy Note20. Similarly, it is said that the device will have a new Qualcomm on-screen fingerprint reader. This is expected to be 17 times larger than the one found in the Galaxy S20, and it will also be much faster.