comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus launched, price in India, specs, sale date
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus launches with 5G support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus launched, price in India, specs, availability: The Galaxy S21 Plus has been announced. Get details here.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series in India and global markets at the Unpacked event 2021. The series includes three smartphones: the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All three smartphones come with 5G support. Additionally, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has also unveiled the next generation Galaxy Buds dubbed Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support launched: Price in India, specifications

Here let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in details. Take a quick look at the flagship device right here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s sale date revealed: This is when you can buy it

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs

Screen: It comes with a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, with resolution of 2400×1080p, 394ppi, HDR10+ certified Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and Eye Comfort Shield Also Read - Samsung Unpacked launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy S21 series official

Processor: It is powered by a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor.

Rear camera: There’s a triple rear cameras including 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, 12-megapixel wide angle lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It includes a 30X Space Zoom as well.

Front camera: It includes 10-megapixel dual pixel camera sensor.

Battery: There’s a 4800mAh battery with with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Software: It runs on Android 11 software.

RAM: It comes with 8GB RAM (LPDDR5)

Storage: There are two models: 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

…developing story

  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 8:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2021 9:02 PM IST

