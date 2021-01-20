comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in a new 'Phantom Green' color variant
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new 'Phanton Green' color online
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new 'Phanton Green' color online

News

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes in four color variant online, however, the smartphone has been spotted in a new green color on the Samsung Australia website.

Samsung Phantom Green feature

(Image: LetsGoDigital)

The Samsung Galaxy trio is scheduled to be launched in India on January 29 with the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Rs 69,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India

While the smartphone will be available at multiple retails across the country, some colors are exclusively available at Samsung’s online store. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

It seems that Samsung has been holding back a color, which I personally would have loved to get my hands on, and the Galaxy S21 Plus has surfaced online in a new ‘Phantom Green’ color. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receives first update with hearing enhancements, more features

Galaxy S21 Plus ‘Phantom Green’

As per a report in GSMArena, Phantom Gold and Phantom Red are the two exclusive colors that had been listed during the launch of the Samsung flagships, however, the company’s website in Australia accidentally leaked the green color variant of the S21 Plus.

The details about the unseen color variant were spotted on the Samsung Australia website although no official images of the device have been unveiled.

Not a special edition smartphone

By what we have seen in the listing, this does not seem to be a special edition smartphone by Samsung rather just one in the kitty that Samsung skipped revealing to its customers. The Phantom Green variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Official images of the green variant were not unveiled by the company but the good news is that LetsGoDigital has created a 3D render of what the smartphone could look like in actuality.

Till date, Samsung has officially unveiled four color variants of the device – Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White and Phantom Gray.

Samsung Phantom Green feature

(Image: LetsGoDigital)

There is still no clarity whether the new Phantom Green variant will be launched in the Indian market when the smartphone is officially available starting January 29. You can pre-order any smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series from Samsung’s online store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

News

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Jack Ma makes public appearance

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?
As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?

News

As Samsung Galaxy S20 goes out of stock is it possible the series has been discontinued?
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Shinco India ने Alexa सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट टीवी, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

POCO M3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Vivo Y31 हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 48MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Motorola लेकर आ रहा नया 5G स्मार्टफोन, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, बैन हुए 12 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus spotted in new green color variant online
Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?

News

Galaxy M31 is first Samsung budget phone to get Android 11: How to get?
Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated

Mobiles

Honor V40 5G with Google Play services speculated
Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance
Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

News

Android 12 to introduce a new restricted networking mode feature

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers