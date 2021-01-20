The Galaxy trio is scheduled to be launched in on January 29 with the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Rs 69,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 budget phone starts getting Android 11 in India

While the smartphone will be available at multiple retails across the country, some colors are exclusively available at Samsung’s online store. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

It seems that Samsung has been holding back a color, which I personally would have loved to get my hands on, and the Galaxy S21 Plus has surfaced online in a new ‘Phantom Green’ color. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receives first update with hearing enhancements, more features

Galaxy S21 Plus ‘Phantom Green’

As per a report in GSMArena, Phantom Gold and Phantom Red are the two exclusive colors that had been listed during the launch of the Samsung flagships, however, the company’s website in Australia accidentally leaked the green color variant of the S21 Plus.

The details about the unseen color variant were spotted on the Samsung Australia website although no official images of the device have been unveiled.

Not a special edition smartphone

By what we have seen in the listing, this does not seem to be a special edition smartphone by Samsung rather just one in the kitty that Samsung skipped revealing to its customers. The Phantom Green variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Official images of the green variant were not unveiled by the company but the good news is that LetsGoDigital has created a 3D render of what the smartphone could look like in actuality.

Till date, Samsung has officially unveiled four color variants of the device – Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White and Phantom Gray.

There is still no clarity whether the new Phantom Green variant will be launched in the Indian market when the smartphone is officially available starting January 29. You can pre-order any smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series from Samsung’s online store.