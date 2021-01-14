comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 launch LIVE UPDATES: Watch Unpacked event
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 launch LIVE UPDATES: Watch Samsung Unpacked event
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch LIVE UPDATES: Watch Samsung Unpacked event

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event LIVE Updates, price in India, specs: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro all set to launch today.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series live updates

Representation image

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to launch today at an virtual Samsung Unpacked 2021 launch event. The event will begin at 8PM IST and can be watched on Samsung’s official YouTube channels and also on social media channels. You can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event here as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 hands-on video leak unveil smartphone design, specs and S-Pen

Watch Samsung Unpacked launch event Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch: Take a look here

Also Read - Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5000 mAh Battery 5G smartphone to be launch in Feb 2021

At the Samsung Unpacked launch event the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will finally take the wraps off the long time rumoured Galaxy S21 series. The company will launch three smartphones including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro. The flagship smartphones are said to be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, announced at the Snapdragon summit in December 2020. Indian version, however, could come with the company’s latest Exynos chipset.

The highlight of the event is expected to be Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is said to borrow the S Pen. Rumours suggest that Samsung could discontinue the Note series this year. There are no official words from the company on this yet, so, take it with a pinch of salt.

LIVE UPDATES
17:52 PM IST 14 Jan

Watch Samsung Unpacked 2021 event here

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 series today at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. The virtual event will begin at 8PM on Samsung’s YouTube and social media channels including Twitter and Facebook. At the online launch event we expect Samsung to launch Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra alongside Galaxy Buds Pro. Stay tuned to BGR.in for all the latest updates from the Samsung Unpacked event. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 5:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2021 5:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Telecom
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Apps

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM
Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag prices leaked ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G की कीमत और ऑफर्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, प्री-ऑर्डर पर मिलेगी इतनी छूट

Jio Recharge Plans: जियो ने बंद किए ये चार सस्ते प्लान, मिल रहा था ज्यादा डेटा

Vivo X60 Pro Plus के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई डीटेल्स, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus 9 Lite भारत में इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
Apps
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Telecom

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM
Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers