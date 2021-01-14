Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to launch today at an virtual Samsung Unpacked 2021 launch event. The event begins at 8PM IST and can be watched on Samsung’s official YouTube channels and also on social media channels. You can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event here as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s sale date revealed: This is when you can buy it
At the Samsung Unpacked launch event the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will finally take the wraps off the long time rumoured Galaxy S21 series. The company will launch three smartphones including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro. The flagship smartphones are said to be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, announced at the Snapdragon summit in December 2020. Indian version, however, could come with the company’s latest Exynos chipset.
The highlight of the event is expected to be Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is said to borrow the S Pen. Rumours suggest that Samsung could discontinue the Note series this year. There are no official words from the company on this yet, so, take it with a pinch of salt.
LIVE UPDATES
"There's something for Note lovers"
Samsung just confirmed that at the Unpacked 2021 will have “something for Note lovers”. Did Samsung just confirm that the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen and the death of the Galaxy Note series? Stay tuned to know more.
Samsung talks about previous Galaxy S series
Samsung is yet to talk about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. The company is currently talking about the previous Galaxy S series flagship smartphones. Samsung spokesperson said, “the next Galaxy smartphone will be more than ready for video obsessed.” The company also talks about 5G. The upcoming Samsung smartphones are expected to support 5G, even in India. But well, is India ready for 5G yet?
21 winners to get Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung is running a contest all through the event and will be giving 21 Samsung Galaxy devices to winners. The company is going to ask 21 questions during the event. Stay tuned. Watch the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event here:
How to watch Samsung Unpacked
You can also watch the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event on Twitter. The event is streaming live on the micro blogging platform.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. #SamsungUnpacked is now LIVE. https://t.co/9wkzRRzgc5
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch event begins
Samsung kicks off the Unpacked 2021 event by talking about how different 2020 has been for everyone and what looks ahead in 2021.
Samsung Unpacked: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to launch in India today and also on the global market. The products that will launch today at the event include Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and more. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the products it will announce at the Unpacked event.
Watch Samsung Unpacked 2021 event here
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 series today at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. The virtual event will begin at 8PM on Samsung’s YouTube and social media channels including Twitter and Facebook. At the online launch event we expect Samsung to launch Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra alongside Galaxy Buds Pro. Stay tuned to BGR.in for all the latest updates from the Samsung Unpacked event.