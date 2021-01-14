Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to launch today at an virtual Samsung Unpacked 2021 launch event. The event will begin at 8PM IST and can be watched on Samsung’s official YouTube channels and also on social media channels. You can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event here as well. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

At the Samsung Unpacked launch event the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will finally take the wraps off the long time rumoured Galaxy S21 series. The company will launch three smartphones including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro. The flagship smartphones are said to be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, announced at the Snapdragon summit in December 2020. Indian version, however, could come with the company’s latest Exynos chipset.

The highlight of the event is expected to be Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is said to borrow the S Pen. Rumours suggest that Samsung could discontinue the Note series this year. There are no official words from the company on this yet, so, take it with a pinch of salt.