Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to feature a 150-megapixel penta camera setup

Samsung wants to go really big with camera setup on its flagship smartphones. Next year, we might see Galaxy S21 with 150-megapixel shooter.

  • Updated: May 7, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21, the next major flagship from the Korean company, might bring another big change in the camera department. The smartphone is now tipped to come with a 150-megapixel penta camera setup. There are already rumors that Samsung is working on a 150-megapixel sensor for smartphones with a planned goal to reach a 600-megapixel sensor. Now, a new rumor claims that Samsung’s own flagship could be the first to get this new sensor. Also Read - Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

According to a new report from WCFTech, the Samsung Galaxy S21 might feature a penta camera setup. It is tipped to feature five cameras on the back and use a whopping 150-megapixel sensor for the main camera. If this turns out to be true then this will be a big jump over the 108-megapixel sensor seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This rumor also claims that Samsung will drop the laser autofocus technology from the next flagship lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth on DxOMark; falls short of Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The report further notes that the Galaxy S21 will come with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The maximum magnification possible on this setup remains unknown at this moment.In addition, it will also sport a 12-megapixel macro lens and a 3D ToF sensor. Samsung is dead serious about its image sensor business. The Korean company has emphasized its focus on “small pixel, high-resolution sensor” models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra update pulled down due to green tint issue

Now, it seems the gradual progress would come in the form of a 150-megapixel sensor. While the Galaxy S20 Ultra shows Samsung’s ambition, the camera has been plagued with issues. Most critics have described it as suffering from first generation product issues. Samsung will need to iron those out if it goes ahead with a high-resolution 150-megapixel sensor. We also recommend taking this information with a grain of salt but plans don’t look confirmed from official sources.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 5:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 7, 2020 5:43 PM IST

