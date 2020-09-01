comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

The company has now announced that it has begun volume production of the industry's first 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 6:09 PM IST
Earlier this year, Samsung announced plans to mass-produce 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chips using its third-generation 10nm process technology in the second half of the year. The company has now announced that it has established a new production line at its Pyeongtaek facility in Korea to begin volume production of the industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's multitasking capabilities revealed

According to Samsung, the new technology will offer the highest speed and largest capacity ever offered by mobile DRAM. While it is clear that the Galaxy S21 (S30) and the other high-end devices from the company will come with 16 GB LPDDR5, Samsung has confirmed that it will not be limited to its own smartphones. This means that the Korean manufacturer is expected to sell its components to other brands. Such as Chinese manufacturers and even future Apple devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch set for September 10: Check specifications, expected India price

Samsung’s new 16GB LPDDR5 RAM specifications

Samsung says the new LPDDR5 technology can transfer at a rate of 6,400 megabits per second. This makes it 16% faster than the 12GB LPDDR5 memory present in flagship models like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. 16 GB can transfer 51.2 GB of data in just one second. For comparison, this is the equivalent of transferring ten 5 GB-sized Full HD videos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch retailer website; Specifications revealed

Samsung’s new LPDDR5 DRAM is 30% thinner than its predecessor, meaning it will take up less space inside smartphones. For example: LPDDR5 (1z) can make a 16 GB package with just eight chips. Meanwhile, the previous one, based on the 1y process, needs 12 chips to offer the same capacity.

According to Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Products and Technology, 16 GB LPDDR5 memory will overcome a significant development hurdle in DRAM sizing and open new doors for the industry. It’s the first time that a chip with this specification is made for smartphones. This indicates its debut for the Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30) lineup.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 6:09 PM IST

Best Sellers