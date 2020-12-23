The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been in the news for quite a while after leaks and renders of the Samsung flagship surfaced online. Apart from what we know already, the pricing for the new Galaxy S21 series has also leaked online which could give us a hint about its global pricing as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 expected price

The S21 is expected to be launched in three variant with color option — black, white, pink and purple. The report also adds that the South-Korean manufacturer is dropping the price of its new S21 by 50 euros compared to the launch price of the Galaxy S20. Leaks also hint that the new S21 series will not receive a dedicated microSD card slot.

This is a major exclusion for the Galaxy flagship devices as till date Samsung has been generous enough to offer expandable storage with its flagship variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus expected price

The 5G variant of the Galaxy S21 Plus will be launched in Europe in a 128GB and a 256GB variant priced at 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 94,432) and 1,099 euros (roughly Rs 99,008) respectively. The S21 Plus series will add a silver color to the existing S21 lineup.

In terms of specifications, the S21 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7 and 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the S21 series will be the Exynos 2100 SoC while the US markets will get the devices with the Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected price

The behemoth in this lineup, the S21 Ultra, will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants without the option to expand. These devices will be priced at 1,349 euros (roughly Rs 1,21,477), 1,399 euros (roughly Rs 1,25,976), and 1,529 euros (roughly Rs 1,37,682), respectively.

The Ultra is expected to sell in only two color variants — black and silver.

As far as specs go, the S21 Ultra will add a multiple lens setup at the back with a 108-megapixel primary camera with additional zoom lenses of 10-megapixel each and a 1-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Reports also suggest that the front will also receive a 40-megapixel snapper with 8k video recording capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be launched in India in mid-February 2021.