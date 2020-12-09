comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series video leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra video teasers leaked, here's what they look like
News

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra video teasers leaked, here's what they look like

News

The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series video leak shows the camera modules that will be available on the three smartphones with rounded edges.

  • Published: December 9, 2020 1:53 PM IST
Samsung-S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series – S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra – is slotted to hit the market in January next year but the internet is already abuzz thanks to the recent video leaks that feature the camera modules on the Samsung flagships. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series to skip charger & earphones in the box: Report

Apart from a few leaked images, nobody has had a glimpse of the new smartphones but Android Police has published a few videos that clearly show us how the rear camera will look like on the upcoming devices. The teaser video as per the website come directly from Samsung and correspond perfectly with the OnLeaks readers that we saw In October.

While there isn’t much that we can take from these videos, they do reveal that the new camera will sport a sleek design that blends with the sides of the device and mostly looks to be covered with a glass module. The teaser also reveals that the device is sporting rounded edges with a metallic finish to the sides.

Some with eagle eyes might also be able to spot that the Ultra will come with a curved screen instead of flat panels spotted in the S21 and the Plus variant.

While the S21 and the S21 Plus can be seen sporting a triple-camera setup at the back, the S21 Ultra will come with a Penta-camera (five-camera) setup. The Ultra might also add a periscope zoom lens to the package.

All three phones will come with the “5G” moniker so there is no confusion about which bands they are going to support.

As far as other leaked specifications go, we might be looking at three variants – 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch, each with 120Hz displays. All three are touted to run on the latest Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 processors. The S21 Ultra is expected to receive the brightest display of the three and will also come with Stylus support.

Reports suggest that the three smartphones will be shipped without the charging adapter and headphones in the box.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2020 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021
Gaming
Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021
How to check WhatsApp status without letting your contacts know

How To

How to check WhatsApp status without letting your contacts know

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

News

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature in India

How To

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature in India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
Samsung to skip charger & headphones with the Galaxy S21 series

News

Samsung to skip charger & headphones with the Galaxy S21 series

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India की लॉन्चिंग और डाउनलोड लिंक्स- यहां जानिए सभी डिटेल्स

WhatsApp पर मिलेगी PNR स्टेटस और ट्रेन की पूरी जानकारी, जानिए कैसे

FAU-G Game इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें कहां से करें डाउनलोड और इस गेम से जुड़ी हर बात

Whatsapp Tricks: बिना किसी के जाने इस तरह चेक करें स्टेटस

Nokia Purebook लैपटॉप सीरीज Flipkart पर हुआ टीज, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
News
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra leaked video shows camera & design
Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021

Gaming

Prince of Persia Remake launch now delayed to March 2021
Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads

News

Pornhub limits video uploads and disables downloads
Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers