The Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series – S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra – is slotted to hit the market in January next year but the internet is already abuzz thanks to the recent video leaks that feature the camera modules on the Samsung flagships.

Apart from a few leaked images, nobody has had a glimpse of the new smartphones but Android Police has published a few videos that clearly show us how the rear camera will look like on the upcoming devices. The teaser video as per the website come directly from Samsung and correspond perfectly with the OnLeaks readers that we saw In October.

While there isn’t much that we can take from these videos, they do reveal that the new camera will sport a sleek design that blends with the sides of the device and mostly looks to be covered with a glass module. The teaser also reveals that the device is sporting rounded edges with a metallic finish to the sides.

Some with eagle eyes might also be able to spot that the Ultra will come with a curved screen instead of flat panels spotted in the S21 and the Plus variant.

While the S21 and the S21 Plus can be seen sporting a triple-camera setup at the back, the S21 Ultra will come with a Penta-camera (five-camera) setup. The Ultra might also add a periscope zoom lens to the package.

All three phones will come with the “5G” moniker so there is no confusion about which bands they are going to support.

As far as other leaked specifications go, we might be looking at three variants – 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch, each with 120Hz displays. All three are touted to run on the latest Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 processors. The S21 Ultra is expected to receive the brightest display of the three and will also come with Stylus support.

Reports suggest that the three smartphones will be shipped without the charging adapter and headphones in the box.