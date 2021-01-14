comscore Samsung Galaxy S21, Buds Pro: Price, specs | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything announced at Unpacked 2021

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra along with Galaxy Buds Pro have been launched. A look at the India pricing and full specs.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra along with the Galaxy Buds Pro have been launched at the company’s Unpacked 2021 event. Of the three smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets support for S Pen, an accessory that has remained exclusive to the Galaxy Note series smartphones. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ get similar specifications except for a few changes here and there. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched, price in India starts at Rs 69,999

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the company’s next-generation wireless earbuds that ship with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound, and more. The galaxy Buds Pro are said to offer a total of 28 hours of battery life with the case.  We take a look at everything that Samsung announced at its Unpacked 2021 event on January 14: Also Read - Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones launched: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra India price

Samsung Galaxy S21 series can be pre-booked in India starting January 15 across Samsung’s exclusive stores and retail stores and on Samsung’s website and leading online portals. Those who pre-book the smartphones will get  the Galaxy Smart Tag for free as well as a Samsung e-shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. As a part of a special offer, all pre-booked consumers will also get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice.

More launch offers include HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or they will have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 5000. Deliveries will start from January 25, while Galaxy S21 series sale in India will begin on January 29.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 69,999. It will be available in Phantom Violet, White, Pink, and Grey colour options. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 73,999 and it can be bough in Phantom Violet, White, and Grey colour options. Those buying Samsung Galaxy S21 can avail Rs 5,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 128GB storage and 256GB storage will be available for a price of Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999, respectively. The RAM on the two models is 8GB. The phones will be available in Phantom Violet, Sliver, and Black colour options. Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage can be bought at Rs 85,999 in Phantom Violet, Sliver, and Black colour options. A cashback of Rs 7,000 can be availed on the Galaxy S21+.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 12GB and 256GB internal storage will be available at Rs 1,05,999 in Phantom Black and Sliver colour options. The Galaxy S21 Ultra  with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage can be bought in Phantom Blackj colour option at Rs 1,16,999. The cashback offered is of Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature similar specifications except for a few changes here and there. Major difference is in terms of display and battery size.

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a 6.2-inch Flat, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a pixel density of 421 ppi. The display will have an adaptive refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ sports a bigger 6.7-inches Flat, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution, pixel density of 394 ppi, and adaptive refresh rate same as Galaxy S21. The phones sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The devices run the company’s OneUI 3.1, based on Android 11.

Both smartphones are powered by the company’s Exynos 2100 processor, which is based on a 5nm architecture. In the US, the phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 procesor. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ packs a 4,800mAh battery, respectively. Additionally, the phones support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, fast Charging for wired charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

The cameras on both smartphones are identical as well including a triple rear camera setup, a combination of a 64-megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Other features include 3x hybrid optical zoom, 30X Space Zoom, and flash. The front camera on the phones is a 10-megapixels one with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree field-of-view.

Sensors include ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type C port,  NFC, and WiFi 6. The devices are IP68-rated for water and dust proofing. Samsung Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and it weighs 171 grams. The Galaxy S21+ measures 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and weighs 202 grams.

Price:  Samsung Galaxy S21 price in the US starts at $799.99 (approximately Rs 58,400) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at $849.99 (approximately Rs 62,100).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB storage model will cost $999.99 (Rs 73,000 approximately) while the top-end Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB variant comes at $1049.99, which is around Rs 76,600 on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most premium in the Galaxy S21 series. The most prominent feature is the support for S Pen. The smartphone gets the largest 6.8-inch Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity-O-Edge display with QHD + resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and a pixel density of 515 ppi. The display features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra India price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched in India, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and 5nm octa-core Exynos 2100 processor in other markets. It can be bought in 12GB RAM+128/256 GB storage options and the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant. A microSD card slot for expandable storage is not supported on the device. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Fast Charging for wired charging and Wireless PowerShare.

Cameras are a big feature of the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 ships with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixels main wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a secondary 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with  f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a third 10-megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and Dual Pixel AF, and a 10-megapixels telephoto lens with f/4.9 aperture and Dual Pixel AF. Further, 100X Space Zoom and Laser AF will be supported as well. The front camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a 40-megapixels one with f/2.2 aperture and phase detection.

Sensors include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. Connectivity options are Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type C, NFC, and WiFi 6. It measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm and weighs 229 grams. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water and dust proofing.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been launched at a starting price of $1199.99 (Rs 87,700 approximately) for the 128GB model, $1249.99 (Rs 91,000 approximately) for the 256GB storage model and $ 1379.99 for the top-end 512GB model, which is around one lakhs on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sports an 11-millimeter woofer along with a 6.5-millimeter tweeter. The wireless earbuds weigh 6.3 grams, while the charging case weighs 44.9 grams. The earbuds come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound with voice detect features. The earbuds feature three microphones, two on the outside and one on the inner edge.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro India price, Where to get Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro supports Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds are backed by a 61mAh battery each, while the charging case packs a 472mAh battery. Samsung says that with ANC turned on, the earbuds can provide a battery life of 5 hours and 18 hours with the charging case respectively. With ANC turned off the buds are said to offer a battery life of 8 hours and a total of 28 hours with the charging case. Qi wireless charging is supported as well. The earbuds is IPX7 dust and water-resistant.

Price: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds will be available in three color options: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. It is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,500) and will be available in select markets starting January 15.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Wireless Charger Duo

Samsung also launched its Galaxy SmartTag and Wireless Charger Duo. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag makes it easier for people to find an object like keys or wallet. The user is alerted on their Galaxy device if they’ve left it behind and tells them the object’s last known location. The Galaxy SmartTag is priced at $29.99.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo lets users charge two devices simultaneously, like Galaxy Watch and Buds even if they are still in the case. The Wireless Charger Duo is priced at $59.99.

Published Date: January 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Apple और Xiaomi के बाद Samsung ने Galaxy S21 Series से निकाले चार्जर और ईयरफोन्स

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ 5G हुए लॉन्च, कीमत 69,999 रुपये के शुरू, मिलेंगे ये खास ऑफर्स

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro एक्टिव न्वॉइज कैंसिलेशन फीचर के साथ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 28 घंटे की बैटरी बैक-अप

Google Play Store से हटाए कुछ पर्सनल लोन ऐप्स, जानें क्या है मामला

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 108MP कैमरा और 16GB RAM

