Samsung Galaxy S21 series nears launch, up for pre-orders

  Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected
Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected

Samsung is expected to launch three models under the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Pre-orders begin.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Image credit: Voice/ Onleaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is nearing its launch date. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the launch date but rumours suggest that the flagship smartphone series could go official on January 14. Ahead of the official announcement, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series goes up for pre-orders. It should be noted that the pre-orders are currently available only in the United States. We believe the pre-orders should soon begin in India as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G official unboxing video released, here's what it offers

Consumers pre-booking any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphone will get up to $700, roughly around Rs 51,000, instant trade-in credit in exchange of an old smartphone. Samsung is also offering a credit of $50 (up to Rs 3,700) for customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 series. As per rumours, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will launch three models under the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 reservations for pre-orders begin in the US

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21?

Folks at XDA Developers in a new report suggest that the  Samsung phone series pre-order is live through the Samsung Shop app as well as the official Samsung website in the US. The same report also reveals that the pre-order page shows “Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy”. This hints at the next flagship Galaxy S series is on its way to the consumers. The company hasn’t revealed any specific details about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series such as the launch date, or the model names and so on. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

To pre-order the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, consumers in the US will need to provide some of their details such as full name, email, and mobile number. Once the details are entered on the website or the app you will get an email on your registered ID that will guarantee the pre-order reservation.

Samsung is also offering a $50 instant credit for purchasing accessories upon pre-ordering a new Galaxy S21 series smartphone ahead of the launch. Reportedly, the company will also offer an additional credit of $10 if you pre-order through the Shop Samsung App.

The report further suggests that the email sent to consumers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 series notes that the pre-booking option will be live until 11:59pm EST on January 28, 2021 (10:29am IST on January 29).

  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 9:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 29, 2020 9:46 AM IST

