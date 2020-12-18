comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 series official renders leaked | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Specifications, features and everything else we know

Samsung Galaxy S21 official renders give us a good look at the smartphones ahead of the launch in January 2021. Colour variants leaked as well.

samsung-galaxy-ultra-winfuture

Source: Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be announced on January 14, 2021, with Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, several specifications as well official renders of the devices have been leaked online. The renders give us a good look at the Galaxy S21 lineup and reveal new colour variants for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, Samsung has also dropped hints that it will bring Galaxy Note experiences to Galaxy S series. Also Read - This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement

In terms of design, the three phones could look similar with a protruding rear camera setup and flat display. Of course, the screen sizes will differ as the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the largest display. Notably, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most premium of the three and will come with five rear cameras compared to a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+. We take a look at everything we know about the Galaxy S21 series ahead of launch: Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Source: Winfuture

Design and display Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Samsung Galaxy S21 will get a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra could come with 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch display respectively. A 120Hz refresh rate will be supported as well on the series. The three smartphones will sport a punch-hole display design that Samsung calls Infinity O design. Samsung is expected to go for a glass back design for the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra variants, while the standard varaint will retain a plastic back panel. The Galaxy S21 series will support in-display fingerprint sensor.

Processor and battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones are said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US. In other markets like India, the smartphones will likely pack Exynos processor. The phones will run Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be offered in two storage variants of 256GB and 512GB, while the top of the line Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, respectively.

Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch for confirmation. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will pack the biggest 5,000mAh one, while the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will be backed by 4,000mAh battery and 4,800mAh battery respectively.

Cameras

The cameras will be a big feature as we have seen with the premium Galaxy S series devices in the past. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ could feature triple rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a secondary 12MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. LED flash unit will be placed on the right side of the rear camera setup.

Coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the smartphone is said to come with a total of five back cameras including 108MP primary sensor, two 10MP telephoto lenses, 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor and finally 100x space zoom. The front camera on the phones will be included in the hole punch on top of the display.

S Pen support for Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Another big change could be the S Pen support for the higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, a feature that has so far remained exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series. This was reported by Android Police, which added that the stylus will be sold separately.

Coming to the colour variants, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to be available in three colour options – phantom gray, phantom black, and phantom violet. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could come in only phantom black and phantom silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to launch too?

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are said to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series as well. The Buds Pro could feature a design similar to Galaxy Buds Live, complete with a rounded case and in-ear buds. The new Samsung earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.1 and ctive Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well. In terms of battery, the  Galaxy Buds Pro case is said to pack a 500mAh battery, while the earbuds will have 60mAh battery each. The device is said to cost around $199.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 8:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 8:32 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders
Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders
OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means

OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm

Instagram rolls out two new features to curb COVID-19 misinformation

Instagram rolls out two new features to curb COVID-19 misinformation

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter starts testing voice chat room feature: Know details

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders

OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm

Instagram rolls out two new features to curb COVID-19 misinformation

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders
This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
Galaxy S21 5G press photo shows same old Samsung design

Galaxy S21 5G press photo shows same old Samsung design
Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak
Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price, pre-booking details revealed

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Twitter starts testing voice chat room feature: Know details
Twitter starts testing voice chat room feature: Know details
Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders

Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked in official renders
OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means

OnePlus 9 to come with Leica-backed lens: Know what it means
Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm

Snapdragon 888 benchmark scores revealed by Qualcomm
Instagram rolls out two new features to curb COVID-19 misinformation

Instagram rolls out two new features to curb COVID-19 misinformation

Best Sellers