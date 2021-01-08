Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy S21 series as its first flagship launch of 2021. Prior to the new smartphones making their official entry, you can pre-book the smartphones in India so that you make the phone is yours as soon as the launch takes place. Read on to know how you can do so. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching on January 14: A look at the Galaxy S phone lineage

Samsung Galaxy S21 series up for pre-orders: How to book?

Pre-booking for the Galaxy S21 series is now open and you can book them until January 14, which is the official launch date of the devices. All you need to do is follow these simple steps: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

Step 1: Head to Samsung.com or download the Samsung Shop app Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Step 2: Click on the pre-registration option when you see the Galaxy S21 series banner

Step 3: Enter details such as your name, mobile number, email ID, and PIN code. Enter the captcha mentioned and tick the three checkboxes

Step 4: Now, you will be required to pay a token amount of Rs. 2,000 to get ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass.’ Enter the necessary details to make the payment and once it’s done, you have yourself the VIP Pass

You should know that Rs. 2,000 token money will be deducted from the price of the smartphone once you order it. Additionally, you will get a cover worth Rs. 3,849 for free if you pre-book the device.

To give you a gist, the Galaxy S21 series is expected to get three smartphones: the Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra. The smartphones are likely to come with an Infinity-O display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor/Exynos 2100 as per the market, up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, improved camera features, bigger batteries, and could run Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

The phones are expected to be accompanied by the launch of possible foldable smartphones and the next-gen Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled to take place on January 14 via an online launch event at 8:00 pm IST. The launch can be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel, website, and even Samsung’s social media platforms.