Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 series of flagship phones. Now, after having completed the launch of its two main series of premium phones for this year, the company is already working on the future high-end Galaxy S21 for the beginning of 2021. We are many months away from being able to know the new device officially, but the first key details have begun to emerge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease

According to a post from a trusted leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s first 2021 flagship will make use of a 108-megapixel primary camera, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it will not be the same sensor that we already know, but a completely new one. The leaker said in the tweet that the new sensor would be the direct successor to the ISOCELL Bright HM1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra long-term review

With this in mind, this new sensor will most likely be announced before the end of this year. It’s also safe to say that Samsung won’t be the only one making use of this sensor for its flagship phones. Xiaomi is one of the likely manufacturers to use it, as it has been working closely with Samsung lately to debut new high-end sensors. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

Other information that has emerged about the upcoming flagship is much faster-charging technology. According to the leaker Chun (@ Boby25846908), through his Twitter account, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have support for 60W ultra-fast charging. Although it is far from being the fastest on the market, it will be an improvement compared to what the company currently offers.

Galaxy S21 moniker

Samsung changed the nomenclature of its flagships this year. Thus, we are not sure if the successor to the Galaxy S20 will be called the Galaxy S30 or the Galaxy S21. For the moment, we are going to call it Galaxy S21 since it is that name to which the latest leaks we have heard refer.

