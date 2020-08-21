comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

News

The new 108-megapixel sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will not be the same sensor used to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which had a bunch of focusing issues after its launch.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 6:31 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-review-2

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 series of flagship phones. Now, after having completed the launch of its two main series of premium phones for this year, the company is already working on the future high-end Galaxy S21 for the beginning of 2021. We are many months away from being able to know the new device officially, but the first key details have begun to emerge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease

According to a post from a trusted leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s first 2021 flagship will make use of a 108-megapixel primary camera, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it will not be the same sensor that we already know, but a completely new one. The leaker said in the tweet that the new sensor would be the direct successor to the ISOCELL Bright HM1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra long-term review

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

With this in mind, this new sensor will most likely be announced before the end of this year. It’s also safe to say that Samsung won’t be the only one making use of this sensor for its flagship phones. Xiaomi is one of the likely manufacturers to use it, as it has been working closely with Samsung lately to debut new high-end sensors. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro: Head-on comparison

Other information that has emerged about the upcoming flagship is much faster-charging technology. According to the leaker Chun (@ Boby25846908), through his Twitter account, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have support for 60W ultra-fast charging. Although it is far from being the fastest on the market, it will be an improvement compared to what the company currently offers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

Galaxy S21 moniker

Samsung changed the nomenclature of its flagships this year. Thus, we are not sure if the successor to the Galaxy S20 will be called the Galaxy S30 or the Galaxy S21. For the moment, we are going to call it Galaxy S21 since it is that name to which the latest leaks we have heard refer.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 6:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

97999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Quad - 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor
Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

A new Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon?

News

A new Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon?

Facebook s new design to rollout in September

News

Facebook s new design to rollout in September

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

A new Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon?

Facebook s new design to rollout in September

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video
Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices

Entertainment

Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test

हिंदी समाचार

Download YouTube Videos in Bulk : बस एक क्लिक में डाउनलोड करें कई यूट्यूब वीडियो

फोन और PC दोनों से कैसे कर सकते हैं व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉल

Realme 7 Pro और Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन 20 हजार रुपये के कम में होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च

The Batman का लोगो और पहली झलक आई सामने, डायरेक्टर ने किया शेयर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

News

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949
News
Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor
A new Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon?

News

A new Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon?
Facebook s new design to rollout in September

News

Facebook s new design to rollout in September
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers