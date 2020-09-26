comscore Samsung Galaxy S21+ spotted on GeekBench | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21+ with Exynos 2100 chipset spotted on GeekBench

A phone said to be the future Samsung Galaxy S21+ has been spotted in the Geekbench benchmark platform databases.

  Published: September 26, 2020 8:55 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review (7)

Much has been said about the next generation of Samsung’s Exynos mobile processors. After the controversy with the poor performance of the current Exynos 990 compared to its direct rivals, it is expected that the company will not make such a mistake again. Many expected the company’s next chipset to arrive under the Exynos 1000 name. However, a benchmark of the Galaxy S21+ has revealed that it would be called Exynos 2100, also showing its raw power on paper. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impressions: Reshaping foldable tech for future?

The Exynos 2100 of the Galaxy S21+ shines in benchmarks

A phone said to be the future Samsung Galaxy S21+ has been spotted in the Geekbench benchmark platform databases. The leak has revealed that instead of an Exynos 1000 chipset, it will be powered by an Exynos 2100. The device was recently evaluated with the model number “Samsung SM-G996B”. In addition to its source code, it has revealed details of both the phone and the Exynos SoC itself. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2 get ECG support in US, but there's a catch

According to what Geekbench lists, the Galaxy S21+ runs the Android 11 operating system. Meanwhile, the motherboard information appears under the name “exynos2100”. The aforementioned chipset has a base clock frequency of 2.21GHz. Finally, it will be accompanied by a minimum of 8GB of RAM (presumably LPDDR5). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Comparison of the 2020 essential flagships

The information obtained from the source code shows that the Exynos 2100 is a hardware with an eight-core CPU, like the Exynos 990; however, the arrangement of their nuclei will be different. The main core is clocked at 2.91GHz, the performance cores are clocked at 2.81GHz, and the efficiency cores are clocked at 2.21GHz. The source code also reveals that a Mali-G78 GPU will accompany the Exynos 2100.

Moving on to its results, the Exynos 2100 in the Galaxy S21+ managed to score 1,040 points in single-core benchmarks and 3,107 points in the Geekbench multi-core test. Samsung could announce the Exynos 2100 before the end of the year. A few months later, we will see its debut in the Galaxy S21 series of devices.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2020 8:55 PM IST

Best Sellers