Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung schedules Galaxy Unpacked 2022 for next month, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra likely to be unveiled at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital/technizoconcept

Samsung has bookmarked February 8 in the calendar for this year’s big event- Galaxy Unpacked 2022. As all eyes are hooked on the tech giant’s new flagship lineup, South Korea’s Digital Daily suggests the Galaxy S22 series to make global debut that day. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details

Invitations are expected to be sent out to various media outlets by the end of January. Samsung is expected to follow the usual launch cycle and unveil three new smartphones under the new Galaxy S22 series. Here’s what will likely be unpacked at Samsung’s major event- Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on February 8: Here’s what to expect

Samsung’s much anticipated Galaxy S22 premium series is expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The company will likely introduce the trio- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Rumours point out the new smartphone series to have bright and flat displays. Internally, the phones might ship with either Exynos 2200 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform depending on the region. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications appeared online, expected to launch next month

The proprietary chipset might use a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and could support ray tracing. As per the leaked images shared by Evan Blass, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a different design as compared to the other two models. As for the rest of the specs, the phones are tipped to get 108-megapixel primary camera, wireless charging, stereo speakers, and IP rating. Further, reports suggested the Ultra model to carry a huge 5,000mAh battery.

As per Sammobile, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature Super AMOLED displays with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could cost a $100 more than the previous model, while vanilla and the Plus model might be up by $50 each. If we are to calculate, the Galaxy S22 will likely carry a price of $799, the Galaxy S22 Plus’ price to $999, and Galaxy S22 Ultra’s at $1,199. We are still a month away from witnessing the official event, and the rumour mill might churn out more details till then.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 9:40 PM IST

