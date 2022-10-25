Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets One UI 5 update: Check its top features

Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The update, as per reports, has started arriving on both the Exynos-powered and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The series includes the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

According to a report by XDA Developers, Samsung is releasing One UI 5 software build version S908BXXU2BVJA for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones running the company's Exynos 2200 chipset and firmware build version S908EXXU2BVJA for the Galaxy S22 series devices running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip.

Interestingly, the One UI 5 update arrives on the Galaxy S22 series smartphones just days after the company rolled out the final beta version of its Android 13-based UI 5 beta arrived on the S22 series. The update also arrives shortly after the company started rolling out the first beta version of One UI 5 on its foldable display smartphones.

One UI 5 top features

It is worth noting that One UI 5 update not only brings Android 13 features such as Material You design, notification permissions and the ability to assign different languages to various apps, but it also brings a host of additional features as well. Here is a list of all the new features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones as a part of One UI 5 update:

— Smarter Sleep Mode: Sleep Mode in One UI 5 will let users automate more actions when it’s time for bed. This includes actions such as adjusting screen brightness and changing the sound mode among other things.

— Smarter Routines: Samsung is making several changes to routines. One UI 5 will show routines that are currently running at the top of the Routines Screen so that users can understand what’s happening and make changes accordingly. In addition to this, One UI 5-powered smartphones will now automatically start routines when users enable Airplane mode or Mobile Hotspot on their devices. Samsung, in a support page also revealed that, routines can now open an app pair, and adjust the left/right sound balance among other things.

— Stackable widgets: Users can now combine several widgets of the same size into a single widget to make their device’s Home Screens look neat and organised. Users can drag a widget onto another one to create a stack, then swipe left and right to switch between widgets.

— Multitasking gestures: One UI 5 is also bringing multitasking gestures to the Galaxy S22 series devices. This functionality enables users to switch from full screen to split screen view by swiping upward from the bottom of the screen with two fingers. Users can switch from full screen to pop-up view by swiping to the center with one finger from either corner at the top of the screen. These gestures can be turned on or off in the Settings Labs section in the Settings app.

— Watermarks in photos: One UI 5 also enables users to automatically add a watermark in the corner of each photo containing the date and time the shot was taken. Users can also add custom information as a part of the watermark.