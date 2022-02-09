comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series to support Samsung Wallet that can store cryptocurrency
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to come with support for Samsung Wallet

News

Samsung Wallet basically combines digital payment, IDs, keys and asset management into one single app. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with support for this wallet.

samsung wallet-p

Samsung Wallet

During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today, the company announced that the Samsung Wallet will be supported across all Galaxy S22 series. For the unversed, the newly launched Galaxy S22 series include Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the company, “The Galaxy S22 series brings you Samsung Wallet — a seamless, convenient and secure experience to make everyday life easier”. It will also be able to store cryptocurrency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series up for pre-orders: Here’s how to book

Samsung Wallet basically combines digital payment, IDs, keys and asset management into one single app. It helps users sort their routines by showing their documents like student ID, travel documents and more before a flight. Samsung has announced that the Digital ID feature in the Samsung Wallet will be available later this year. As per the Samsung press release, “the boarding pass and access ticket feature will debut in South Korea first after the product release.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series to debut alongside Galaxy S22 series: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphones come with several same specs. Both the smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, they both feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series might debut on February 8, weeks before MWC 2022

Both the handsets are powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They are available in 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB variants. The phones run Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

They have a few differences as well. Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, while the GalaxyS22 Plus features a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Galaxy S22 houses a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging technology while the Galaxy S22 Plus is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone comes with IP68 dust and water proof coating and they can withstand water up to five minutes for up to 30 minutes. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and the back.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare technologies.

 

  Published Date: February 9, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Best Sellers