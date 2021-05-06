Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera leak hints at a major camera change

Samsung Galaxy Ultra phones are focused on everything ultra: the performance, display, and cameras. The South Korean company could be carrying forward the same vision for the future Galaxy S22 Ultra, as hinted by a new leak. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 40,000 in May 2021: iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R and more

The new leak throws light on major cameras improvements that could make their way into the 2022 Samsung Galaxy S Ultra phone. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details leaked

As per renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to up its zooming capabilities with the presence of continuous optical zoom. This would allow for extended zooming without the need for comprising on the quality of the zoomed-in photos.

The tech can support up to 20X zoom and the moving components can allow for detailed and better-exposed photos.

It is suggested that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Semiconductor are working for the tech to reach the future Galaxy S phone.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the current Galaxy S flagship, supports two telephoto lenses that support 3X and 10X zoom each. But, this makes use of hybrid zoom (the combination of optical zoom, digital zoom, and software) for people to focus on far-off objects.

This gives rise to the scenarios when there will be a loss of details. This might be drastically solved with the launch of the S22 Ultra.

Apart from this, the Samsung flagship phone for 2022 is also expected to come with an under-the-display selfie snapper, which is expected to get included in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For those who don’t know, the world’s first phone with UTD front camera is the ZTE Axon 20 5G, which was launched last year.

The phone is also expected to come with AMD graphics, which was previously rumoured as well. However, other details on the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra remain unknown. The phone is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ most likely at the beginning of 2022.

Since these are just rumours, we’d like you to take them with a pinch of salt. We will let you know more about the phone once more details surface. Therefore, stay tuned.