Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets 1TB variant in India: Here s how much it costs

South Korean giant Samsung has launched its flagship smartphone, Galaxy S22 Ultra, with powerful features under the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. If we talk about the essential features given in the smartphone, then it comes with a 1TB variant and a 5,000mAh battery. Now the company has introduced a 1TB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

To recall, the flagship smartphone was available until now n two storage options, including 256GB storage and 512GB storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Note is back

Also Read - Samsung’s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Sale

Samsung will start an exclusive sale of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB memory. This smartphone can be purchased from Samsung.com in Samsung Live Sale. Samsung Live Sale will begin on March 28 at 6 PM. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB memory price is Rs 1,34,999, which will come with a discount during the sale.

Offer on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Smartphone

On buying this Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant, you will get Galaxy Watch 4, which costs Rs 2,999. The Galaxy Watch 4’s price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Additionally, you will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 on this smartphone. Also, there will be an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series in the Samsung Live Sale.

Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, its top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,18,999. It comes in three color options – Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgandy.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 4nm Snapdragon 8Gen processor. Along with this, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB smartphone has 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. If we talk about camera setup, this smartphone has a quad rear camera setup in the rear, including a primary camera of 108MP, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x and 10x zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB smartphone has a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first smartphone in the S-series to have the S Pen built into the phone’s body. The smartphone works on Android 12. Also, to give power to this smartphone, the company has provided a 5000mAh battery that supports 45w wire and a 15w wireless charger.