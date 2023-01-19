comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Pack A Modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Highlights

  • Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1.
  • Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models.
Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report (SnoopyTech)

Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1 and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones with a few other things during the event. Now, a new report has claimed that the lineup is expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the trio will be powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher clock speed. Also Read - Apple to release iOS 16.3 next with these new features

As per 9to5Google, the customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in Galaxy S23 devices will be called the “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.” The chip will have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz and Qualcomm’s main version of the chip runs its primary X3 core at 3.2GHz. Samsung’s customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to carry largely the same feature set as the chip being used in OnePlus 11 and other Android devices. The chip is also said to be manufactured by Samsung’s foundry instead of TSMC. Also Read - Twitter now offers annual plans for its Blue subscription service

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker has announced that the consumers in India can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone. Also Read - Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across India. Consumers who pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone will get pre-reserve benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These smartphones are expected to offer improved night photography and videography, especially on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The Galaxy S23 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout. It will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging technology.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other, is tipped to get a 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 4,700mAh battery and support both 15W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging technology.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. It will offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits, highest in the series, and a new 200MP primary camera. The phone’s quad camera system will also include two 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is tipped to get a 5000mAh with support for 25W fast charging technology.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2023 1:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features
Mobiles
iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features
Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Apps

Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

News

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official

Mobiles

Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official

WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

Apps

WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

iOS 16.3 to release next week with these new features

Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

Microsoft announces mass layoff affecting 10,000 jobs, says strategic hiring to continue

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?