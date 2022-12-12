comscore Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature 108MP primary camera: All the rumors so far
News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature 108MP primary camera: All the rumors so far

News

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are rumored to have 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. The Galaxy S23 series also said to support 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

Highlights

  • Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early 2023.
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 108MP primary camera.
  • The smartphone will have a 12MP selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature 108MP primary camera: All the rumors so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early 2023 and now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared on China’s TENAA database revealing a lot of the key specifications of the device. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 108MP primary camera rather than the rumored 200MP camera. The smartphone is said to feature a 12MP telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, and another 2MP sensor on the rear. The smartphone will have a 12MP selfie snapper. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has the model number SM-S911B, whereas the S23 Plus has the model number SM-S916B. Both will get battery upgrades alongside other upgrades that they’ll bring. The vanilla S23 will pack a 3,785mAh rated battery, which will come as a 3,900mAh cell. The S23 Plus will have a rated battery of 4,565mAh and is expected to be marketed as a 4,700mAh cell. The existing Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery, whereas the S22 Plus houses a 4,500mAh cell. That said, both phones appear to get roughly around 200mAh upgrades for the battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to pack big batteries as per a document online

According to popular leakster, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are rumored to have 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. The Galaxy S23 series also said to support 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and this was not available on the Galaxy S22 series. For those who are unaware, the ability to shoot 4K videos at 120fps would allow users to slow down the footage to 30 or 24fps, Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Samsung Galaxy S23 series specifications (Rumored)

All three models will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Exynos 2300, depending on the region. Only select markets like the US will get the Snapdragon chipset, others including India will most likely get the Exynos 2300-powered units.

The vanilla S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S23+ will feature a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both will have flat-style screens.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a curved AMOLED panel. It will have a high 120Hz refresh rate. Not much is known about the S23 Ultra’s display, but we should learn more as we move closer to the release.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 11:16 AM IST


