Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge get January 2019 Android Security Patch

Samsung is now rolling out an update for its older flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. Both devices have been updated with the January 2019 Android security patch to the smartphones. While this isn’t a significant update, it’s noteworthy because both of these phones are over four years old at this point. The security patch will ensure that users who are still using these Samsung devices continue to receive support and protection from security threats to the devices.

According to SamMobile, the update is said to be rolling out now only in UAE region, and users can head over to the software update section in the settings to be able to get the update. If you’re still using this phone, it’s recommended that you get this latest update in order to keep your phone secure and usable going forward. This security patch being rolled out fixes three critical vulnerabilities being reported as part of Android security bulletin. It also addresses several high-risk vulnerabilities in addition to four found in Samsung’s own software.

The Galaxy S6 series was launched as a fresh line-up to the flagship series back in 2015. It made a bold switch to the glass back, and was one of the last devices in the Galaxy S series to feature a variant with a flat display. The smartphone also marked the end of removable back covers on Galaxy lineup and still continues to be remembered as one of the best-designed smartphones in the past decade.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S6 and came with a 5.1-inch QHD screen and the Exynos 7420 Octa SoC. The phone was released with Android Lollipop, and later was updated to Android Nougat.

The phone also came with 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Being over four years old as of now, these Samsung smartphones are likely to see fewer updates going forward if at all, Samsung will shift its attention to newer devices in terms of software support.