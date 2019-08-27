Samsung is rolling out a small update for a couple of its older smartphones. These devices include the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge. This new Samsung Galaxy S7 update is incremental in nature and focuses on introducing the latest security patch.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 update details

As per SamMobile, the latest software update for the Samsung devices is rolling out in select markets. These include France, Poland, UK, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Netherlands, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Germany, and Spain to name a few. The report claims that this update could soon roll out in other regions as well.

As mentioned, the objective of this update is rolling out August 2019 Android security patch. Samsung has revealed before that this security patch includes seven critical fixes from Google for vulnerabilities affecting the Android OS. It also includes 17 fixes from Samsung for issues affecting Galaxy devices.

As is usually the case, the update is rolling out in phases. It should reach all units in the coming days. Users will receive a notification once the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings to manually check for and download the update.

Prices in India, features, specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge smartphones in India back in March 2016. The launch came about a month after the global unveil at MWC 2016 in Barcelona. Both devices originally launched with price tags close to the Rs 50,000 mark, but are now available via different sources for much less.

Features Samsung Galaxy S7 Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Price 43400 43900 Chipset Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processors Octa-Core Processor OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow with TouchWiz UI Android Display Super AMOLED display-5.1-inch-QHD (2560*1440 pixels) AMOLED display-5.5 inches Internal Memory 32 GB , 4GB RAM 128GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP with f/1.7 lens aperture,Dual Pixel 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture Front Camera 5 MP 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture Battery 3000 mAh battery 3600 mAh battery