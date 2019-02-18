comscore
Samsung Galaxy S7 receiving latest February 2019 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S7 Android Security update based on Android Oreo comes with software version G930FXXS4ESAE.

  Published: February 18, 2019 8:57 PM IST
Samsung is now rolling out February 2019 security patch for the Galaxy S7 devices. The OTA update is reportedly available to download in the United Kingdom and Austria, notes Sammobile. The South Korean company recently rolled out the latest security update along with several bug fixes for the Galaxy S8 family. This marked third Android Pie beta release for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Android Security update based on Android Oreo comes with software version G930FXXS4ESAE. It is rolling out over-the-air in Austria and the U.K. The same update said to be rolling out for the Galaxy S7 edge as well.

In terms of changelog, the update doesn’t bring anything other than the new Android Security patch for February 2019. It is said to fix five critical and a dozen of high and moderate risk Android OS vulnerabilities. As many as 12 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures items have also been fixed with this security patch, added report.

While updating the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung fixed fixed the issue of the fingerprint sensor, which was not working while using Samsung Pay. The update also resolved other issues with the Camera app, which would forcibly close. The issue of the virtual keyboard was also fixed, which would appear when unlocking with iris recognition.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 8:57 PM IST

