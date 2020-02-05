Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S7 users in the UK. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly included features.

The Galaxy S7 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version G930FXXS7ETA7, and its firmware size is about 2.57 GB in size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is currently rolling out users based in the UK for O2 carrier subscribers. However, it could be available to other regions soon and release for the Galaxy S7 Edge as well.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy S7 devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Users are recommended to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

The January 2020 security patch with this latest update fixes a major severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S7 features, specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S7 flaunts a 5.1-inch Quad-HD Super AMOLED display. It also comes with an Exynos 8890 Octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options. The smartphone additionally has a single rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and dual-pixel PDAF sensor. On the front, the Galaxy S7 sports a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

