Samsung Galaxy S7 update rolling out now
Samsung Galaxy S7 update rolls out with December 2019 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy S7 update is only available in the select European countries including, the Netherlands and Belgium.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 6:06 PM IST
Samsung has started rolling out the month-old December 2019 Android security patch to its old flagship Galaxy S7 smartphone in select European countries. The same update is likely to start rolling out in other country markets soon. The Samsung Galaxy S7 update bumps up the software version number to G93xFXXS7ETA4.

The update is about 50MB in size, and based on Android 8 Oreo build galaxyclub.nl. It is only available in the Netherlands and Belgium. However, there’s no information on how long Samsung users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

Galaxy S7 update detailed

The changelog for the new Samsung Galaxy S7 update mentions a major bug fix of a security issue in the camera app. The update also brings security enhancements patches up to and including November. It comes with a fix for nine critical vulnerabilities affecting Google’s mobile operating system. There is also a fix for 39 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure (SVE) items.

The December 2019 security patch on the update further fixes a major security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update is only for the standard Samsung Galaxy S7. This further suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is yet to receive the same update.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S7 features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy S7 has a 5.1-inch Quad-HD Super AMOLED display. It also comes with an Exynos 8890 Octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a single rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and dual-pixel PDAF sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 6:06 PM IST

