Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

The Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 may be somewhat outdated by modern standards. They are nonetheless among the most popular smartphones that have existed in recent years. The smartphones were released over three years ago and have already received its two major Android version upgrades in the past. According to new information, however, the devices could get its one last update.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 update detailed

Now, the company has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will receive the stable Android 10 One UI 2.0 update later this year. As per the company’s official statement in reply to a Reddit post, Samsung customer support said, ”Please note that these two models are eligible to receive the new Android 10 version. The deployment will take place during this year 2020”, RPRNA reports.

That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve received similar information. Last year, there were rumors that the Galaxy S7 would receive the Android 9 Pie update, but those turned out to be false. If nothing comes of this, we would not be surprised. As per the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 roadmap, the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones are not in line to receive the update either.

Samsung Android 10 OneUI 2.0 update details

If the report, however, turns out to be true. The upcoming Android 10 OneUI 2.0 update for the smartphones will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

It may be entirely possible that Samsung could scrap the rollout midway. Although it is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones are more than capable of running Android 10 OS with its hardware prowess.