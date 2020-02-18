Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

Samsung recently released a new software update for the Galaxy Note 8, that added the February 2020 security patch. The company has pushed out the same update to several more devices. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users are receiving the 2020 Android security patch for February. Read on to find out more about the new updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 update bumps up the software build version to G950FXXS7DTA6, based on Android 9 Pie OS. While the Galaxy S8+ carries the firmware build G955FXXS7DTA6. The update is only available in select European countries including Germany and the Netherlands. However, there is no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

With the latest February 2020 security patch, Samsung details over 30 improvements for the One UI interface and applications. The Android Bulletin website also notes that the latest security update brings fixes for two critical security vulnerability issues. This exploit could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process for the Galaxy S8 series. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. One will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be manually checked by going to Settings > About Phone > Software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ features and specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone also comes with an Exynos 8895 SoC paired with a Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. The device also features a single camera setup at the rear. Comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and OIS. At the front, the Galaxy S8+ sports an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos.

