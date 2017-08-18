comscore Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were the best selling smartphone of the last quarter.

After Consumer Reports crowned the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo to be the best smartphones in the market, the success of these smartphones has stepped up the notch. According to a new report by Strategy Analytics, the Samsung Galaxy S8 was the world’s best android phone model in Q2 2017. While that is in the Android world, the Apple iPhone 7 takes the cake overall.

Globally, the smartphone shipments in the quarter reached a total of 360.4 million units. The Apple iPhone 7 shipped 16.9 million units, and captured five percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. And so the iPhone 7 remains the world s most popular smartphone model overall, which as per the report can be attributed to a compelling blend of user-friendly design, extensive supporting apps, and widespread retail presence for the device . Apple iPhone 7 Plus, with its bigger screen and higher pricing, shipped 15.1 million units for second place and four percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. Apple today accounts for two of the world s top five smartphone models.

Over 19 million units of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ together were shipped worldwide in this period, out of which 10.2 million units were of the Galaxy S8, and 9.0 million units of the Galaxy S8+. “Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has instantly become the world’s most popular Android smartphone model, due to its attractive curved-screen design, a rich portfolio of software apps, and best-in-class retail distribution across dozens of countries,” said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics. ALSO READ: Nokia 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs HTC U11 vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Interestingly, Xiaomi s Redmi 4A also made it to the list of top 5 best selling smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi 4A shipped 5.5 million units for fifth place, and two percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. Xiaomi is becoming widely popular across Asia, especially India. Xiaomi is now the fourth largest smartphone vendor in China and the second biggest across India. Xiaomi is selling a large volume of smartphones through online channels, with key distribution partners such as Flipkart. According to the report, the top-five most popular models together accounted for 1 in 6 of all smartphones shipped worldwide during the quarter.

These numbers come at a time when Apple is preparing to unveil the next line-up of iPhones later this year, Samsung is prepping for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 and Google has the refreshed Pixel line-up on the way. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S8 review: A combination of beauty, beast and near-perfection!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2017 2:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 19, 2020 4:43 PM IST

Best Sellers