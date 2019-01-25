Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update

Samsung recently released the second version of Android Pie beta update to its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone and now, the company has rolled out the same type of update to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well. SamMobile reported that this update would bump up the smartphones software version to G950FXXU4ZSAC and G955FXXU4ZSAC respectively.

The new update brings improvements and bug fixes. Samsung has reportedly fixed some camera issues, including force close error while recording slo-mo videos and blurry viewfinder. The update also fixes the issue related to the microSD card such as music and files that users downloaded from the Samsung Internet remain undetected. One of the biggest problem of screen freeze after users registered their smartphone’s PIN to unlock it has also been resolved. You might be thinking that all these changes sound similar to the Galaxy Note 8’s Android Pie beta 2 update. Yes, the changelog is same, the cited source reported.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

However, there is also an issue that is not fixed. The People Edge panel in the Edge screen could cause your smartphone to reboot when accessing its features. The cited source mentioned that “Samsung says that a temporary solution for this is to check the People Edge panel ‘immediately when a missed call occurs’ if you don’t wish to outright disable the People Edge functionality.” One can download the new Android Pie beta update by heading to your smartphone’s Settings section and tapping Software update. The South Korean giant is said to roll out the official and stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 in the month of February.