Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ third Android Pie beta with February 2019 security patch now rolling out

Samsung recently rolled out the second version of Android Pie beta for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The company has now released the third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy S8 family. The update brings February 2019 security patch and several bug fixes.

The company is rolling out firmware version G950FXXU4ZSAI and G955FXXU4ZSAI for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and it weighs just over 500MB, SamMobile reports. The company has fixed the issue of the fingerprint sensor, which was not working when using Samsung Pay. The update also resolves other issues with the Camera app, which would forcibly close. The issue of the virtual keyboard is also fixed, which would appear when unlocking with iris recognition.

The company is expected to release the final and stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ later this month. There is a possibility that this might be one of the last Android Pie builds for the mentioned smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S8 owners on the beta program can get this latest build via OTA (over-the-air).

To get the update, users need to head to the Settings sections, Software update and then select the Download option. Besides, Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S10 lineup in a few weeks at an Unpacked event. The company is expected to unveil around five smartphones under the Galaxy S10 Series, including Galaxy S10 E aka Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy F and one 5G-enabled handset.