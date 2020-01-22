comscore Galaxy S8 update rolls out: Price in India, specs | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out with January 2020 security patch

The dated Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are both receiving a new software update. This OTA update is rolling out in select Europian countries including, France, Poland, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung has started rolling out the latest January 2020 Android security patch to its old flagship Galaxy S8 series of smartphones in the European countries. As reported by RPRNA, the same update is likely to start rolling out in other country markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 update bumps up the software version number to G950FXXS6DTA1, based on Android 9 Pie build. The Galaxy S8+, on the other hand, carries firmware number G955FXXS6DTA1. The update is only available in the select European countries including, France, Poland, Hungary, and the Netherlands. However, there’s no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The changelog for the new Samsung Galaxy S8 update doesn’t mention any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device along with fixes for 17 vulnerabilities found to affect only Samsung’s software.

According to the Google Android Bulletin, the new January 2020 Android security patch includes a fix for a severe vulnerability. This flaw could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. If you own either of the Galaxy devices, you will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 5.8-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a single rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and dual-pixel PDAF sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

