Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users facing GPS issues

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users not able to use GPS for navigation and other things.

  • Published: September 6, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users are unable to use the GPS for navigation. According to this report by XDA Developer, many users have complained about issues with GPS tracking. Because of this, their phones are not able to lock the GPS on a particular location. The report noted that users are not able to get their location point while they use the navigation feature on Google Maps while traveling. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

The volume of complaints about the issue have mounted over the past months. Most of the complaints state that users started facing issues after a new update that was rolled out a few months back. But it would be hard to suggest that it the main cause of the tracking issue through GPS. The report also includes a demo video of the issue, shared by one of the user. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with Snapdragon 730G SoC and other key specs

Apart from that, you have multiple users complaining about the matter via forums like Reddit. We are hopeful Samsung has taken note of these complaints and is going to release an update to fix it all together. After all, GPS is a crucial part of the smartphone experience these days. In addition to navigation, you need GPS tracking to book a cab or order food. Also Read - 5G Smartphone In India 2020 : Samsung, xiaomi, Vivo, Realme हैं ऑप्शन

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition features leaked

A new leak has revealed the alleged specs and images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone. The information was shared by the WinFuture website, revealing the key features of the phone. In addition, according to GSMArena, it has been confirmed that the S20 Fan Edition will be available in two processors and connectivity configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks, could replace Galaxy S10 Lite

The information points that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport Samsung Exynos 990 processor with support for 4G. The other model will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G connectivity. India will most likely get the Exynos variant as always.

Best Sellers