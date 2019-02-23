comscore
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

The customization app will also allow users to share their “Quick commands” with their friends and family.

  Published: February 23, 2019 12:19 PM IST
Image credit: Samsung

Samsung just revealed its latest Samsung Galaxy S10 line to the world. As part of the lineup, the company announced its Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the iPhone XR competitor Galaxy S10e. As part of the Galaxy S10 lineup, the company brought back a feature that most of the world is not so pumped about, to give you a hint, it has to do something with a button.

If you still have to guess, the company included the Bixby button on the new Galaxy S10 lineup. A feature that is not used as much as Samsung may hope for its users to use. However, during the event, the company revealed that it will now allow users to remap the Bixby button to launch any app or bunch of actions that the users may want quick access to. The company has termed the chaining of different actions together as “Quick commands”. The functionality will be baked in the Android 9 Pie-based One UI operating system.

After the event, the company also confirmed that this feature will not be limited to Galaxy S10 lineup as Samsung is planning to bring it to its older premium flagship smartphones. According to an official release by the company, the company claims that users can “Make Bixby” they “own”. The company will essentially allow users to change how the button works on single or even double press.

The customization app will also allow users to share their “Quick commands” with their friends and family. Users can also save the “Quick commands” as shortcuts on the home screen of their smartphone. Samsung also announced that it will bring the “Bixby Key Customization” on “previously released Bixby-enabled flagship smartphones running Android Pie OS”. This means that the feature will come to older flagship smartphone devices that the company launched including Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, and the Galaxy Note 9.

  Published Date: February 23, 2019 12:19 PM IST

