Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone users. The update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch for the devices. However, the update changelog does not mention any newly added features. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount

The latest Galaxy S8 update bumps up the software build version to G950FXXU9DTF1, while the Galaxy S8+ firmware carries the G955FXXU9DTF1 software build version. However, it’s size and model number may vary depending on the region. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

As per the Android bulletin website, the June 2020 security update fixes a host of vulnerabilities. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates: All you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the OTA updates in a staged manner. So, it may take a while before reaching all the Galaxy S8/S8+ units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, users can also manually check for the update by going to the settings menu section on the device.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S8-series made its debut back in October last year. The S8+ smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device has an Exynos 8895 SoC and Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. It also packs a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

