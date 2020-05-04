Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

Samsung has updated its Android Security updates timeline for a bunch of phones. This list also includes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. It suggests that these two Samsung phones will now be getting security updates on a quarterly basis. This means that the security updates for the Galaxy S8 series will be rolled out every three months, instead of on a monthly basis.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 series was launched in India back in the year 2017. It was unveiled with a starting price of Rs 57,900. The devices ran Android 7.0 Nougat OS and have already been updated to Android 9 Pie with One UI (the original version). These Samsung handsets won’t be getting the latest Android 10 update.

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Last month, Samsung ended the support for its four-year-old Galaxy S7 series. In case you are unaware, the company released two years of monthly updates and another two years of quarterly updates for this device. It is being reported that the brand was planning to end support for the Galaxy S7 phones a year ago, but changed its mind. Samsung then pushed updates for 10 more months. This suggests that the South Korean giant might support the Samsung Galaxy S8 series at least until 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Display with QHD resolution. The Galaxy S8+ has a larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with same resolution. Both the phones are powered by the company’s Exynos 8895 octa-core processor. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S8+ gets a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ share the same camera specifications. They come with an 8-megapixel smart auto-focus front camera, and a 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture.