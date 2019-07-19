Samsung has begun rolling out a new firmware update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users. The update brings features like AR Emoji options, Call and Message continuity to last year’s flagship Galaxy S smartphones. Samsung is updating the security level of these devices by adding July security patch. The update is being released as version G96*FXXU6CSG8 and it is a 533MB download. It is being pushed out to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in Germany. The update should be extended to other markets based on stability.

The biggest change here is the update to the AR Emoji feature. The improvements to AR Emoji bring an updated interface with separate modes for adults and kids. The Korean giant has also overhauled the process of enrolling faces. There is also another camera tweak aimed to improve Night mode on these two devices. The initial version reportedly had some stability issues and Samsung is fixing all the known bugs.

The G96*FXXU6CSG8 version for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ also brings Call and Message Continuity feature to Galaxy S9 series. The feature allows users to accept calls and messages on supported Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab S4. The continuity feature works as long as both the devices are logged in to the same Samsung account. According to Sammobile, the update is being released in a staged manner. It will likely take some time to reach more areas.

If you are a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ user in Germany then you can download the update now. In order to download, open phone’s Settings app and then select Software Update. Once in software update, click on download and install option. Now that Samsung has released the update for Galaxy S9 series, these features should be extended to Galaxy Note 9 as well. The Note 9 users might get these features as part of August security patch release next month.

