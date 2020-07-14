comscore Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch: A look at key changes

The latest update for the Galaxy S9 series fixes 17 vulnerabilities for the One UI interface and applications.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 3:46 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy flagship phones from 2018, which includes the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The update brings the latest-month July 2020 Android security patch with some minor bug fixes and performance enchantments. Also Read - The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, reveals Geekbench

The latest update for the Galaxy S9 smartphone bumps up the software version to G960FXXUAETG3 and is about 4.58 GB in firmware size, SamMobile reports. Whereas, the Galaxy S9+ is getting the update with the G965FXXUAETG3 software build version. The update brings generic system stability to the device as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, base variant hardware details leaked

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Samsung is releasing out the OTA update for the Galaxy S9-series Exynos variants only. It could take a while to reach all units gradually in the coming days. However, users will get a notification to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of your phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5: Check details

With the latest security patch, Samsung details over 17 vulnerability fix for the One UI interface and applications. The Android Bulletin website also notes that the July security update fixes a number of security bugs in the device. One of these vulnerabilities could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security and kernel components.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9-series made its debut back in February 2018. The S9+ smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dedicated iris scanner camera. The device has an Exynos 9810 SoC and Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It also packs a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 3:46 PM IST

