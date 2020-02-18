comscore Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ update rolling out with February 2020 security patch

Apart from the February 2020 security patch, the update also includes the generic system stability to the device along with new/enhanced features.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 11:59 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-hand

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its 2018 Galaxy S-series flagship devices, which includes the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The update brings the latest February 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The latest update for the Galaxy S9 smartphone bumps up the software version to G960FXXS7DTAD and is about 102 MB in OTA size, SamMobile reports. Whereas, the Galaxy S9+ is getting the update with the G965FXXS7DTAD software build version. The new software update runs on the latest Android 10 OS on top of One UI 2.0 custom skin.

Samsung Galaxy S9-series regional update

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ updates are currently rolling to only select European countries including, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. However, it will likely release soon to other regions including, India, in the coming weeks. The update brings generic system stability to the device with new/enhanced features.

The February 2020 security patch with the latest update additionally brings fixes for some severe security issues. This includes a fix for a flaw that could have allowed a remote attacker to make use of a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also list over 30 improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung is releasing out the OTA update in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy S9, S9+ smartphones gradually in the coming days. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of your phone.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ made its debut back in March 2018. Now, the base model of the Galaxy S9 is currently available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 11:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 11:59 AM IST

