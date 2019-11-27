comscore Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 released

The software update brings UI specific changes, bug fixes and performance improvements.

  Updated: November 27, 2019 2:36 PM IST
After rolling out the Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, Samsung has now expanded to more devices. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are reportedly getting the Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin. Here is all you need to know.

How to get Android 10 beta on Samsung Galaxy S9

If you can’t wait for the official update, which is expected in April 2020, you can download the beta update right away. On your Samsung smartphone, open Samsung Members app, and on the top carousel, click on the banner to enrol. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is about 1.8GB ins size (via XDA Developers). Once download is complete, install the update. It will restart after the process is complete, and the phone will boot to the new update. Do note, as this is a beta update, it may have bugs. Make sure you don’t install it on a primary device that is your daily driver.

Latest prices in India

The Galaxy S9 series was launched in India in March 2018 at a starting price of Rs 57,900. The S9 Plus, on the other hand, was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,900. The smartphones recently got a price cut. The S9 is now available for Rs 29,999. The Plus model, on the other hand, is available for Rs 37,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 37999 29999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 2:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 27, 2019 2:36 PM IST

