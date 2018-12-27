Samsung Galaxy S9 reportedly having issues with Bixby 2.0 after Android Pie update

Earlier this week, Samsung finally started seeding stable Android 9.0 Pie update for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones. Among other features, the much-anticipated update also brings Bixby 2.0, the newest version of Samsung’s homegrown digital assistant, which was earlier available only on the Galaxy Note 9. However, it seems the company’s major OS update isn’t without its issues, even if indirectly so.

According to SamMobile, Bixby 2.0 isn’t exactly working as it should on the Galaxy S9, after the smartphone is updated to the latest Android 9.0 Pie release. As pointed out by one of the publication’s readers, Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy S9 fails to understand many basic voice commands that worked just fine with the prior version. It’s been further mentioned that the problem is not with the new Android version, but Bixby 2.0 itself. Some of the general actions that work fine with the earlier version of Bixby but not on Bixby 2.0, include ordering an Uber, updating apps from Google Play store, and checking for software updates.

It goes without saying that it may take a while for Samsung to iron out all the bugs on Bixby 2.0, which is still a nascent virtual assistant when compared to other established players like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So, if you have a Galaxy S9 and you don’t rely on Bixby that much, there’s no reason why you should hold off updating your smartphone to Android Pie, which also includes One UI, the brand-new user interface overlay by Samsung.